Naugatuck

Police Search For Person Who Abandoned Kittens, Killing 1 in Naugatuck

Naugatuck Police

Naugatuck police are looking for the person who abandoned two kittens on Saturday and ended up killing one of them.

A person in a white vehicle left two kittens on Hunters Mountain Road around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.

The individual then drove off, running over one of the kittens, killing it, police said.

Local

new haven 5 mins ago

New Haven Police Arrest Man Accused of Shooting, Pistol Whipping Someone

Hamden 22 mins ago

Man Broke Into Home, Assaulted Homeowner Then Damaged Vehicle, Assaulted Owner in Hamden: PD

The surviving kitten was taken to Naugatuck's animal control facility where it is in good health.

Both kittens are described as brown, domestic short-haired tabbies, each 5-6 weeks old. The surviving kitten is male.

Anyone with information is asked to call Naugatuck police at (203) 729-5221 or the confidential tip line at (203) 720-1010.

This article tagged under:

Naugatuck
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us