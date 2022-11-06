Police Search for Vehicle Involved in Deadly Hit-and-Run in Waterbury

Police are searching for the vehicle that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Waterbury on Saturday night.
Officers were called to East Main Street around 8:44 p.m. after getting a report of a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian.
When police arrived, they said they found a 78-year-old man from Waterbury, who had been struck by a vehicle. After the collision, the vehicle fled from the scene.
Authorities said the man was transported to Saint Mary's Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. On Sunday morning, the man died of his injuries. His identity has not been released.
Investigators have identified the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run as a dark-colored SUV. It is possibly a RAV4 with damage to the front end of the vehicle.
Police are asking for help from the public to find the vehicle and/or provide information about the vehicle involved or the driver. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit at (203) 346-3975.
The incident remains under investigation.
