Police Search River in Meriden After Third Pipe Bomb Was Found

Police searched the Quinnipiac River in Meriden on Thursday after a third pipe bomb was found in the water.

Meriden police requested help from the state police bomb squad to search the area where the third bomb was found last weekend to make sure there were no others. No additional bombs were found Thursday morning, Meriden Sgt. Darrin McKay said.

The other bombs were found in the same area in January and September. McKay said all three bombs had been submerged for long periods of time. Authorities destroyed all the bombs.

Two men who were magnet fishing on Sunday found the latest bomb, the Record-Journal reported.

The explosives were found in the river near a pedestrian bridge and adjoining vehicle bridge.

Officials said it’s not clear who put the bombs there.

