Police Seize Nearly Three Dozen Animals From Hamden Home

Hamden animal control officers seized nearly three dozen animals from a home on Blue Hills Avenue on Monday morning.

Officers served a search and seizure warrant at the home and found 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 caged squirrels and an owl, according to police. One of the dogs was lifeless, police said.

There were also two dead cats and a dead woodchuck found in the home, according to police.

The animals were transported to various animal hospitals for treatment. Necropsies will be performed on the dead animals to determine how they died.

The Quinnipiac Valley Health District deemed the house to be uninhabitable, police said.