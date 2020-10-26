Hamden

Police Seize Nearly Three Dozen Animals From Hamden Home

decoraciones t624
Maria Sanchez

Hamden animal control officers seized nearly three dozen animals from a home on Blue Hills Avenue on Monday morning.

Officers served a search and seizure warrant at the home and found 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 caged squirrels and an owl, according to police. One of the dogs was lifeless, police said.

There were also two dead cats and a dead woodchuck found in the home, according to police.

Local

Connecticut Drought 54 mins ago

Drought Conditions Continue Across the State

connecticut lottery 2 hours ago

Unclaimed $100,000 Cash5 Ticket to Expire Next Month

The animals were transported to various animal hospitals for treatment. Necropsies will be performed on the dead animals to determine how they died.

The Quinnipiac Valley Health District deemed the house to be uninhabitable, police said.

This article tagged under:

Hamdenanimal control
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us