Police Trying to ID Man Found Dead in Shallow Grave at Norwich Park

A man was found dead and partially buried in a shallow grave in Mohegan Park in Norwich and police are trying to figure out who he is.

A man who was walking through the park Sunday afternoon saw something sticking out of the ground, took a closer look, and called police just before 4:15 p.m. because he thought it might be a person, police said.

The victim, believed to be 35 to 50 years old, was found just off a walking trail, according to police. Police are trying to identify the man and said he was the victim of a homicide.

Evidence found at the scene makes investigators believe the homicide didn’t happen at the park, police said. They said it appears he was the victim of a targeted attack.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The man is Black or Hispanic and has black hair and box braids, police said. He has a goatee or short beard and is missing the top four front teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Norwich Police Detective Ken Wright at 860-886-5561, extension #3159 or the Norwich Police tip line at 860-886-5561 option #4.