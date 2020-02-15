Enfield

Police Use Drone to Find Blind Man Who Left Home, Became Disoriented in Enfield

Enfield Police Department

Police used a drone to help find a blind man who walked away from his home and became disoriented in Enfield.

Enfield police said they were contacted by a family member of a blind man who lives in town on Saturday around 8:45 a.m. The family member told officers that they were not able to make contact with their brother, which was unusual.

Officers responded and through investigation and knowledge of the man's past behavior, they said they determined that the man likely walked away from home and became disoriented.

Neighbors told police that the man had not been seen since approximately 10 a.m. on Friday. Due to cold temperatures, police said there was a concern for hypothermia.

Enfield police contacted Vernon police and a drone pilot responded to assist. After about 30 minutes of searching, investigators said the man was found by the Vernon police officer using the drone.

The man was found approximately 100 yards into the woods, down an embankment and hidden from view, police said.

According to officers, the man said he had become disoriented due to medical conditions and had been outside for approximately 33 hours including overnight where temperatures were around 9 degrees.

He was carried out of the woods by first responders and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment.

