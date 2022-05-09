Police Work to ID Vehicle Believed to be Involved in Drive-By Shooting in Willimantic

Police are working to identify a vehicle that is believed to have been used during a drive-by shooting in Willimantic over the weekend.

Officers were called to the intersection of South Street and Young Street around 1 p.m. on Sunday after getting a report of a possible drive-by shooting.

A witness in the area told police that they heard numerous gunshots around 11:30 a.m., police said.

Investigators determined a multi-family home had been struck by multiple bullets and no one was injured.

Detectives have identified a suspect vehicle. They said the vehicle was seen driving by the home and the driver can be seen firing multiple shots out of the driver's side window.

Authorities are looking for a newer model black pick-up truck. It is believed to be a Chevy Silverado 2500 HD quad cab with chrome accents.

Anyone with information about the shooting or any information about the vehicle is asked to call Detective Michael Suplicki at (860) 465-3135.