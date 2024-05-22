Pomperaug High School student's artwork chosen for Doodle for Google contest

A student from Pomperaug High School in Southbury is the statewide winner of the 16th annual Doodle for Google art contest.

Now, Anjuii Case is in the running to be the national winner and for the college scholarship and other prizes that come with it.

This year’s Doodle contest prompt, in celebration of Google’s 25th anniversary, asked students to answer: “My wish for the next 25 years…” through their art.

Anjuii’s response was, “This illustration is inspired by my passion to become a biomedical engineer. During the next 25 years, I aspire to help those in need through the study and advancement of medical devices with the hopes of creating more accessible solutions for the underprivileged.”

The national winner will be decided by public voting, which is open now.

You can vote for your favorite Doodle at doodle4google.com to help determine who will be the nationwide winner.

You can vote for Anjuii’s artwork, by selecting the 10 to 12 group, choosing "Connecticut' and voting for “2049: A Prosthetic Vision,

Image provided by Google.

The national winner will receive a $55,000 college scholarship, a $50,000 tech package for the school and the student's art will be featured on Google.com.