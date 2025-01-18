Popular brewery is closing their Old Saybrook location on Saturday

A popular brewery is closing their Old Saybrook location this weekend.

Thimble Island Brewing Company, which has a satellite location on Main Street, is closing their doors Saturday because of building challenges that have impacted their quality of service, they said on Facebook.

The brewery's flagship location, on Business Park Drive in Branford, will remain open.

Thimble Island Brewing Company said they will be on the hunt for new opportunities.

In the meantime, they hope patrons will continue to visit them at their Branford location.