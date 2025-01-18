Old Saybrook

Popular brewery is closing their Old Saybrook location on Saturday

By Angela Fortuna

Thimble Island Brewing Company

A popular brewery is closing their Old Saybrook location this weekend.

Thimble Island Brewing Company, which has a satellite location on Main Street, is closing their doors Saturday because of building challenges that have impacted their quality of service, they said on Facebook.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The brewery's flagship location, on Business Park Drive in Branford, will remain open.

Thimble Island Brewing Company said they will be on the hunt for new opportunities.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

In the meantime, they hope patrons will continue to visit them at their Branford location.

This article tagged under:

Old Saybrook
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us