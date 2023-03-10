A famous Gordon Ramsay restaurant is coming to Foxwoods this summer.

The resort casino announced that Hell's Kitchen, which is inspired by the hit television series, will open later this year.

The restaurant will be located in casino's the Grand Pequot Concourse. Hell's Kitchen will offer chef-signature dishes and a vast selection of global food selections.

The Foxwoods location in Mashantucket will be the sixth Hell's Kitchen in the United States. It'll seat nearly 260 guests, feature a chef's counter and a 40-seat private dining room.

“The addition of Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen and partnership with one of the world’s most renowned chefs further solidifies our portfolio of world-class dining at our property. We look forward to offering guests, foodies and fans of the hit show alike another unparalleled experience that continues to set Foxwoods apart as a premier travel destination," said Jason Guyot, President and CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino.

The restaurant will offer guests an "immersive dining experience" that combines the energy and excitement of a busy kitchen with upscale comfort and sophistication, according to Foxwoods.

Signature classics from the show will be served, including beef wellington and sticky toffee pudding. The restaurant will offer an extensive wine list, craft cocktails and more to "complement the bold and flavorful dishes on the menu."

“I’m thrilled to bring Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen to Foxwoods Resorts Casino in the heart of New England,” said Chef Gordon Ramsay. “I can’t wait to welcome guests from all over the Northeast to our sixth Hell's Kitchen in the U.S.”

The announcement was made during Foxwood's 31st-anniversary cake-cutting ceremony.

Ramsay is an acclaimed chef, restaurateur, TV personality and author. For more information about the restaurant, click here.