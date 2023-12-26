Post-holiday travel impacted by weather, delays at Bradley Airport

“Usual headache for this time of year traveling, it’s my fourth year in a row,” said West Hartford’s Gunnar Von Hollander.

Another year, another post-holiday shuffle for thousands at Bradley International Airport on Tuesday.

“Well, it’s going to be a long day. We’ve already planned for that,” said Stafford’s Cathy Cannon.

Only this year, many travelers were less inconvenienced with long lines and a crowded terminal, especially earlier in the afternoon.

“We got a couple warning emails last night saying get here early, so we got here two hours early now and there’s no line which is a good thing but now we’re stuck sitting around,” said West Springfield’s Chad Joyal.

But there’s a big difference between sitting around because you’re early, and waiting around because the flight’s running late.

Just ask Cathy Cannon.

“We got here and every 20 minutes it kept delaying another hour, two more hours, two more hours,” she said.

Cathy had to wait out an 11 hour delay, and she wasn’t alone.

According to the Connecticut Airport Authority, 35% of departures were delayed. Officials also said there were multiple cancellations throughout the day.

“My flight was supposed to be at 8:30 this morning, got a text around 11 last night canceling it -- no explanation so I had to switch airlines and here we are,” Von Hollander said.

Those delays were due in part to the heavy fog that rolled through Connecticut on Tuesday.

For some, it was an inconvenience, but for Bristol’s Paula Forcier, the delay was a convenient excuse to visit family a little longer.

“A couple hour delay but that’s okay. We got to spend it with the family. Extra time,” she said.