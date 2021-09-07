norwich public utilities

Power Restored After Significant Outage in Norwich

There was a significant power outage in Norwich and Norwich Public Utilities officials said it appears power has been restored.

The utility company said crews were undertaking a safe and methodical evaluation of the electrical infrastructure.

Norwich Free Academy announced earlier today that it was dismissing students early Tuesday because of a power outage.

A Facebook post from the schools says students would be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

Buses were sent and walkers and drivers were to be dismissed at 12:30 p.m., according to the school.

Parents can pick their children up at the north end of campus.

