Power Restored After Significant Outage in Norwich

There was a significant power outage in Norwich and Norwich Public Utilities officials said it appears power has been restored.
The utility company said crews were undertaking a safe and methodical evaluation of the electrical infrastructure.
Norwich Free Academy announced earlier today that it was dismissing students early Tuesday because of a power outage.
A Facebook post from the schools says students would be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.
Buses were sent and walkers and drivers were to be dismissed at 12:30 p.m., according to the school.
Parents can pick their children up at the north end of campus.