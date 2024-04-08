No jackpot winner in CT, but 2 Powerball tickets won $150,000

Powerball

The one ticket that won the massive $1.326 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday night was sold in Portland, Oregon, but there were two $150,000 winners in Connecticut.

The winning numbers on Saturday night were 22-27-44-52-69 and the Powerball was 9. Powerplay was x3.

The two $150,000 winners matched four numbers and the Powerball and they also had Powerplay.

No information was released as of Monday morning on where those tickets were sold.

