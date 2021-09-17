Hartford

Pratt Street Social Expands To Trumbull Street

By Caroline LeCour

The Pratt Street Social in Hartford is getting a makeover as it expands to include Trumbull Street and new vendors, organizers announced Friday. 

Dancers and spectators can enjoy a larger dance floor as well as Hartford Print’s Pop-Up Palooza which will feature 20 vendors for shoppers to visit on Saturday. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Also on Saturday, American artist Jeff Burnham will perform at the Tobacco Shop parklet, Morneault’s Stackpole Moore Tryon will host makeup expert Debbie Raviiv and seamstress Maria Vasco will be on Pratt with handmade baby clothing. 

The Pratt Street Socials have returned in full swing this year, after a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local

Education 60 mins ago

Students Became Scientists at the Talcott Mountain Science Center BioBlitz

new haven 1 hour ago

New Haven Police Officer Killed in Las Vegas Crash

Attendees are encouraged to wear masks regardless of vaccination status, with free masks available on a first-come, first-served basis. 

The party will start on Sept. 17 at 5 - 8 p.m. with a rain date of Sept. 25. 

For more information and list of events, visit the event website.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordpratt street
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us