Put On Your Dancing Shoes: Pratt Street Salsa Socials Returns to Hartford

After a year of social distancing and coronavirus restrictions, the Hartford Business Improvement District (HBID) announced the return of the Pratt Street Salsa Socials to take place this summer.

Sponsored by Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and in partnership with Arthur Murray Dance Centers, the socials will be free and open to the public in downtown Hartford this July 24, August 20 and September 17.

The event provides dancing, food and drink offers at surrounding businesses and entertainment.

“Unlike a concert or a performance event — everyone who comes to a Pratt Street Social becomes a part of the experience — the dancers, the kids, the grandparents, the professional instructors, and the audience,” said Chip McCabe from the HBID in a press release.

According to HBID, The Pratt Street Salsa Socials will still follow state and CDC guidelines, with unvaccinated guests urged to wear masks and maintain social distancing procedures.

In the event of rain, events will take place on July 31, August 21 and September 24.

For more information about the Pratt Street Salsa Socials, click here.