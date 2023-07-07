Preparations underway for annual Sailfest in New London this weekend

New London's signature event is back this weekend. Sailfest is expected to draw thousands of people to the city's waterfront.

The event is two days this year instead of three, but organizers say they have packed a lot into the two days. The festival features free music, over 150 vendors, craft demonstrations, the chance to tour the Amistad and the famous fireworks Saturday night.

“Sailfest weekend is Christmas in July for the City of New London," said Barbara Neff, who organizes Sailfest. “We are just really excited to be back.”

According to an economic impact study conducted in 2018, Sailfest brings in $58 million to the local economy.

Owner of Hot Rod Cafe Rod Cornish said it is the biggest weekend of business for him. He has already sold all of the restaurant's roof tables, a prime spot to view Saturday night's fireworks show.

"This is an opportunity for us to showcase what we can do and who we are," Cornish said. "This is our 18th year in business and it has always been our biggest weekend every year since we started. It’s huge.”

Rich Martin owns The Telegraph record store, now in a new location on Bank Street and right in the middle of the Sailfest action.

“I’m hoping that it will drive a lot of people to the shop and let them know we have a record store in town and maybe they should come back next weekend and the weekend after," Martin said.

New London Police and the New London Fire Department will be working the event along with Amtrak Police and State Police. Neighboring towns will be assisting with mutual aid.

If you are in New London this weekend, plan for the following road closures:

Sailfest begins Saturday morning at 10 a.m. For a full event schedule, click here.