Private Newtown teacher facing new sex assault charges involving a minor

A private music teacher in Newtown is facing new sexual assault charges involving a minor.

Police arrested 69-year-old Richard Neal on Thursday.

According to police, Neal had an inappropriate relationship with someone who was a minor at the time.

He is charged with second-degree sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault of a victim between the ages of 13 and 15, and illegal sexual contact with a victim under the age of 16. He was held on $100,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in Danbury Superior Court on Friday.

The alleged incident occurred in June 2015, according to police.

Neal is a private music teacher and does not work for the Newtown school district.

He was first arrested in August 2023 after police said he sexually assaulted one of his students, who is a minor.

It is not clear if the victim connected to the new charges was one of Neal's students.