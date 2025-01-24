Private school teacher put on leave for allegedly tickling students in West Hartford

A private school teacher has been placed on leave for allegedly tickling students in West Hartford, school officials said.

A parent reported that Nicholas Ricciardi, a teacher at Solomon Schechter Day School, tickled a student in a classroom at school around Thanksgiving.

In a message to families, Rabbi Jonathan Berger said Ricciardi was placed on leave immediately after the incident, and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) was made aware of the incident.

DCF initially decided they weren't going to further investigate the case and at that point, the teacher returned to school, with the understanding that tickling was not acceptable, according to school officials.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

A second parent raised concerns about another similar incident in December. The school placed Ricciardi on leave again, notified DCF, and they decided to open an investigation.

The West Hartford Police Department was also notified of the incident.

School officials said tickling on the students' abdomen was the full extent of what happened, and they are unaware of any inappropriate behavior beyond that.

Ricciardi hasn't been allowed on campus since mid-December, and he is no longer employed with the school.

"None of our higher-level priorities (inspiring students to love learning, celebrate Jewish life, build a vibrant future for themselves, etc.) are possible, and none are important, without a foundation of child safety," Rabbi Berger said in a statement.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to West Hartford police for more information. The investigation remains ongoing.