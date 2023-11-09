Protesters demonstrate outside Colt Manufacturing in West Hartford

Protesters are blocking the entrance to the Colt Manufacturing building in West Hartford Thursday morning and police have responded.
This is part of a nationwide demonstration with protesters across the country picketing against companies that they say profit from the war in the Middle East.
The protesters are holding a sign that says “Shut it Down for Palestine.”
NBC Connecticut has reached out to Colt and its parent company.
