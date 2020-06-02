Providence Protests Turn Violent, Police Car Set Aflame

Rioters set a Providence police car on fire as protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent Monday night.

Col. James Manni of the Rhode Island State Police told NBC 10 that the unrest in downtown Providence, Rhode Island, was caused by people from out of state.

BBREAKING: canisters of some kind being deployed in area where @ProvidenceRIPD cruiser is on fire near Prov Place Mall @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/oCNNbb1lOs — Jared Pelletier (@NBC10_Jared) June 2, 2020

Massachusetts State Police cruisers were on scene early Tuesday morning, responding to Smith St. by the Rhode Island State House. The scene was mostly clear by morning.

Police used tear gas to try to get the situation under control.

The incident comes after multiple people broke into Providence Place Mall, according to WJAR.

Hundreds of protesters stormed the mall just after 11 p.m in the capital city. Three people have been taken into custody.