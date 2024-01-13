Mystic

Public asked to avoid Downtown Mystic due to significant flooding

By Cailyn Blonstein

Town of Groton Police Department

The public is being asked to avoid Downtown Mystic on Saturday morning due to flooding.

Police said the area is experiencing significant flooding conditions due to the high tide at 10:06 a.m.

Officials expect the conditions to get worse before they get better.

Several other roads in the area are also closed. Those roads include:

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

  • River Road at Bindloss
  • Poquonnock Road at Sneekers
  • Gravel Street at West Main
  • River Road at Starr Street
  • Poquonnock Road at South Road
  • Water Street at Noank Road
  • Seahorse Lane at Pearl Street
  • the Steamboat Wharf parking lot
  • the entrance to Bluff Point
Groton Town Police Department
Several roads, including Gravel Street, are closed due to flooding on Saturday.

Another area of concern is the intersection of South Road and Route 1 near the Poquonnock River.

Local

new haven 57 mins ago

Tiny units in New Haven backyard could get power

CONNECTICUT HUMANE SOCIETY 2 hours ago

Puppy from CT Humane Society to compete in Puppy Bowl this year

Drivers are reminded not to travel over flooded roadways.

A flood warning remains in effect for the shoreline into this afternoon.

This article tagged under:

Mystic
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us