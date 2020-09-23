PURA Extends Enrollment Period for COVID-19 Payment Program

The Connecticut Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has extended the enrollment period for the COVID-19 Payment Program for non-residential customers to November 1.

The program directs state-regulated gas, electric, and water public service companies to work out flexible payment plans with customers experiencing financial difficulty. The enrollment period was originally scheduled to end on September 30.

The program was already extended for residential customers.

The Shut-Off Moratorium, another measure to help those having difficulty paying their bills, will end September 30. Anyone enrolled in the COVID-19 Payment Program and meeting their terms cannot be disconnected.

Customers interested in enrolling in a plan can contact their utility provider. COVID-19 Payment Plans are available to anyone requesting assistance and customers are not required to demonstrate financial need. They require no down payment, can be up to 24 months in length, waive fees or interest in the calculation of the monthly payment, and will work to facilitate the repayment of past balances, according to PURA.

Some customers with a "coded hardship" may qualify for additional help. For more information on that, click here.