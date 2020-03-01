Middlebury

Quassy Hiring for the 2020 Season

QUASSY-AMUSEMENT-PARK-GENERIC
NBC Connecticut

Quassy Amusement and Waterpark is now hiring for the 2020 season, which opens on April 25.

The park, located on Middlebury Road in Middlebury, is accepting applications Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the human resources office.

Positions being filled include: grounds, ride safety inspectors, restroom attendants, games, arcade attendants, ride operators, food service, lifeguards, parking, retail sales, customer relations, sales team associates, and guest services representatives for corporate outings, according to Quassy.

Local

Winchester 7 mins ago

Man Accused of Robbing Winchester Gas Station With a Weapon Arrested

Hamden 31 mins ago

Violent Felon Arrested After Police Chase in Hamden: PD

Quassy features more than 20 rides and attractions, including the new Tidal Wave swinging ship for this year.

The Splash Away Bay Waterpark will open on May 23 with Quassy Beach.

People interested in applying should visit their website to download and complete an application.

This article tagged under:

MiddleburyAmusement Parkhiringquassy
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Giants New England Patriots Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us