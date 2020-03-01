Quassy Hiring for the 2020 Season

Quassy Amusement and Waterpark is now hiring for the 2020 season, which opens on April 25.

The park, located on Middlebury Road in Middlebury, is accepting applications Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the human resources office.

Positions being filled include: grounds, ride safety inspectors, restroom attendants, games, arcade attendants, ride operators, food service, lifeguards, parking, retail sales, customer relations, sales team associates, and guest services representatives for corporate outings, according to Quassy.

Quassy features more than 20 rides and attractions, including the new Tidal Wave swinging ship for this year.

The Splash Away Bay Waterpark will open on May 23 with Quassy Beach.

People interested in applying should visit their website to download and complete an application.