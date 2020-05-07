Quinnipiac University to Hold Virtual Commencement for Medical School Graduates

Quinnipiac University has postponed in-person graduation ceremonies because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the school will be holding a virtual commencement ceremony to celebrate the medical school graduates who will be entering the workforce when they are needed most.

“Commencement is a time of celebration, and even during this pandemic, we must do so,” Dr. Bruce Koeppen, dean of the school of medicine, said in a statement. “Although we would have preferred to gather in person to acknowledge and celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2020, we are nonetheless grateful to be able to do so remotely. We also are mindful that our graduates soon will be in hospitals across the country, and many will be on the front lines fighting COVID-19.”

Eighty seven students are graduating from the Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Quinnipiac will confer 82 medical degrees and five anesthesiologist assistant degrees.

Dr. William A. McDade, the chief diversity and inclusion officer for the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, will deliver the commencement address.

“This virtual commencement ceremony will allow us to wish the graduates well and thank them for what they will be doing for this country and its citizens,” Koeppen said.