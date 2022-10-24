Raffle Raised Nearly $27,000 for Bristol Police K-9 Unit in Honor of Officer Iurato

Hundreds of people showed their support for the Bristol Police Department at a fundraiser over the weekend and helped raised nearly $27,000 for the Bristol Police K-9 Unit.

UnDone Salon and Dunphy’s Ice Cream held the raffle event, raising $26,896 for the K-9 Unit.

The donations are in honor of Officer Alex Iurato, the officer who was injured in an ambush-style shooting in Bristol on Oct. 12 that took the lives of two of his fellow police officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy.

Iurato fired the single shot that killed the suspect in the attack.

Bristol police said in a Facebook post that the money collected in the raffle will be donated in Officer Iurato’s honor.

Bristol police thanked everyone who took part. They said K9s are funded by donations and people can continue to donate now and help police get to $30,000 for this event.

People who attended the event over the weekend could also make donations to the Bristol Police Heroes Fund, which benefits the families of DeMonte and Hamzy.

Learn more about the Bristol Police Heroes Fund and how to donate here.