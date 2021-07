This Fourth of July weekend featuring clouds and showers could see near-record cold Saturday.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting 61 degrees at Bradley International Airport Saturday, which is the record low set for the day back in 1914. Clouds and showers are expected.

We're forecasting 61 degrees for Bradley Airport tomorrow which would tie the record for coldest max temperature on July 3rd. We'll be very close to the all-time July record as well! Not a great start to the holiday weekend. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/fCSzbllsA3 — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) July 2, 2021

The clouds will break for a bit on Sunday, with highs in the 70s but still some occasional rain.

Things will be mostly dry on Monday, and we're back up to 90 and humid by Tuesday.