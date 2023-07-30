Rally planned at the Xfinity Theatre as Jason Aldean returns to Hartford

A rally is planned at the Xfinity Theatre on Sunday as Jason Aldean returns to Hartford for a rescheduled concert. This comes as Aldean deals with controversy surrounding the music video for his song, "Try That In a Small Town."

According to Kamora's Cultural Corner, a tailgate rally is being held to promote love and equality at the concert. It is expected to take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The song, which was first released in May, touches on violence, riots and upheaval in big cities while mentioning that those actions would not be accepted in small towns.

The music video received backlash for featuring protest footage, surveillance video from robberies and break-ins. Aldean addressed allegations of racism in his song and responded to the backlash earlier this month with a lengthy social media statement.

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023

"There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far," Aldean said in part in his statement.

Country Music Television pulled the song and removed the video from its rotation. "Try That In a Small Town" debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 last week despite the controversy.

Earlier this month, Aldean had to reschedule his show in Hartford after cutting it short due to heat exhaustion. During that concert, he suddenly ran off stage during his set. Moments before, Aldean appeared to struggle to sing, according to videos shared by fans on social media. He never came back out.

After the incident, Aldean posted a video message on social media, apologizing to fans for cutting the show short.

Thanks everyone for checking in on me. Hartford, we’ll share rescheduled info soon. Saratoga Springs, see ya tonite!🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/wVWGAmDmSZ — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 16, 2023

All of the tickets from the show on July 15 will be honored at Sunday's rescheduled concert.