Ramps, Lanes on I-84 West in Manchester Closed for Police Investigation

A police investigation is underway on Interstate 84 in Manchester and police said there are some ramp and lane closures.

State police said the Interstate 84 West exit 60 off-ramp, the exit 62 entrance ramp from Pleasant Valley to I-84 West/I-384 East and the right lane on I-84 West between the exit 60 and 62 on- and off-ramps are closed.

No additional information was immediately available.

#CTTraffic The following areas have been shut down for an accident investigation in Manchester: I-84 WEST EXIT 60 OFF RAMP, THE #62 ENTRANCE RAMP FROM PLEASANT VALLEY TO 84 WEST/ I-384 EAST, THE RIGHT LANE ON 84 WEST BETWEEN THE EXIT #60/62 ON AND OFF RAMPS. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) June 2, 2023