Ramps, Lanes on I-84 West in Manchester Closed for Police Investigation

A police investigation is underway on Interstate 84 in Manchester and police said there are some ramp and lane closures.
State police said the Interstate 84 West exit 60 off-ramp, the exit 62 entrance ramp from Pleasant Valley to I-84 West/I-384 East and the right lane on I-84 West between the exit 60 and 62 on- and off-ramps are closed.
No additional information was immediately available.
