Manchester

Ramps, Lanes on I-84 West in Manchester Closed for Police Investigation

Connecticut State Police
NBCConnecticut.com

A police investigation is underway on Interstate 84 in Manchester and police said there are some ramp and lane closures.

State police said the Interstate 84 West exit 60 off-ramp, the exit 62 entrance ramp from Pleasant Valley to I-84 West/I-384 East and the right lane on I-84 West between the exit 60 and 62 on- and off-ramps are closed.

No additional information was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Manchester
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us