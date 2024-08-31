Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after medical emergency while performing in Hamden

Rapper Fatman Scoop has died after suffering a medical emergency while performing in Hamden on Friday night.

Isaac Freeman III, also known as Fatman Scoop, was performing at Hamden Town Center Park when he had a medical emergency on stage, according to Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett.

He was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Fatman Scoop's family posted on his Instagram on Saturday saying he had passed away.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

"Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life. Fatman Scoop was not just a world class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and friend," the post said in part.

"Fatman Scoop's legacy is of love and brightness, it will reside in our hearts and memories forever," the post also said in part.

Fatman Scoop's manager also posted about his passing.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts I announce the passing of Isaac Freeman III, known professionally as Fatman Scoop. You taught me how to be the man I am today," his tour manager Birch Michael posted.

"I love you Scoop. Thank you so much for everything you gave to me," the post continued.

Mayor Garett also expressed condolences on behalf of the Town of Hamden.

"He was a wonderful performer with a wide following as evidenced by the thousands of fans that came to see what would be his last performance at Hamden Town Center Park. I am grateful to the audience members and to our paramedics that attempted to offer life-saving assistance," she said in part in a statement Saturday.

The town said it will be have grief counseling with a social worker available for anyone who is having difficulty processing and mourning the loss.

No additional details about his medical emergency have been released.