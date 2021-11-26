Old Spice, Secret Aerosol Spray Antiperspirants Recalled After Benzene Detected

Procter & Gamble is voluntarily recalling all lots of specific Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirants sold in the U.S. set to expire through September 2023 due to the presence of benzene.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said benzene, though ubiquitous in the environment, is classified as a human carcinogen, and exposure by inhalation, orally or through the skin can result in cancers that could be life-threatening.

The FDA cautioned that daily exposure to benzene at the levels detected in the recalled products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences and that the recall is being implemented out of an abundance of caution.

The affected products are used as antiperspirants and hygiene products and are packaged in aerosol cans. See the group below for UPC codes and product names.

RECALLED OLD SPICE, SECRET PRODUCTS

012044001912 | Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport 12/6oz

012044044759 | Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 3.8oz

037000729747 | Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Pure Sport Plus 12/3.8oz

037000730347 | Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Stronger Swagger 12/3.8oz

037000749479 | Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Inv Spray Ult Captain 12/3.8oz

037000695714 | Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented 12/4.9oz

037000695707 | Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air 12/4.9oz

037000586906 | Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Twin Pack

037000711087 | Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/6OZ

037000711094 | Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh 12/4OZ

037000723721 | Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Waterlily 3.8oz

037000729860 | Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Lavender 12/3.8oz

037000729914 | Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Water Lily 12/3.8oz

037000729921 | Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Light Essentials 12/3.8oz

037000798842 | Secret Fresh Collection Inv Spray Rose 12/3.8oz

037000747642 | Secret Outlast Inv Spray Completely Clean 12/3.8oz

037000747727 | Secret Outlast Inv Spray Protecting Powder 12/3.8oz

012044048535 | Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set

The recalled products were distributed nationwide in the United States through retail outlets and online.

All other Old Spice and Secret products, including body spray products, solid sticks, soft solids, gel antiperspirants, and deodorant products, are not impacted by this issue and may continue to be used as intended.

Retailers have been asked to remove products from shelves. Consumers should stop using and appropriately discard the affected aerosol spray products. Old Spice and Secret will also offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased products impacted by this recall. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can seek more information via the Consumer Care team at 888-339-7689 from Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

Consumers can also visit oldspice.com or secret.com for more information about the impacted products and to learn how to receive reimbursement for eligible products.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products. Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.