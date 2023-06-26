Record number of people expected to travel during July 4 weekend

A record number of people are expected to travel during this year's July 4 weekend with most people driving or flying to their destinations.

AAA is predicting 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Independence Day weekend. It is expected to set a new record for the holiday.

In Connecticut, AAA predicts almost 664,000 residents will travel 50 miles or more from home, which will also be the highest on record. About 2.8 million people across New England are expected to travel for the holiday.

Across Connecticut, over 580,000 people will drive to their destination with more than 2.4 million travelers driving to their destinations throughout New England. This year's July 4th weekend is expected to set a new record for number of Americans traveling by car for the holiday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

One reason so many travelers may be going to their destination by car is because gas prices are well below what they were a year ago. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas was $4.80 on July 4, 2022. The national average of gas right now is between $3.50 to $3.60 a gallon.

Since so many people are expected to be on the roads, drivers are encouraged to plan for delays.

Air travel is also expected to set a new record both nationally and in Connecticut. AAA believes 4.17 million Americans will fly to their destinations while over 50,700 will fly in Connecticut.

“The volume of travelers we expect to see over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear. What this tells us is that despite inventory being limited and some prices 50% higher, consumers are not cutting back on travel this summer. Many of them heeded our advice and booked early, another sign of strong travel demand," said Tracy Noble, spokesperson for AAA Club Alliance.

Other modes of transportation are also on the rise with 3.36 million people expected to travel by bus, cruise or train over the long weekend.

With travel demand increasing, AAA has some tips to help with your summer travel: