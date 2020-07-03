Red Cross Assist Residents After Fire in Torrington

Red Cross was called in to assist some displaced residents after a working fire in Torrington Thursday.

Torrington Fire Department received calls about a reported fire located in a third floor apartment on Main Street.

Upon our arrival, firefighters saw light smoke showing from a third floor window of the three-story wood frame apartment.

According to officials, the crews forced entry into the apartment and encountered heavy smoke with high heat in the kitchen.

No fire department personnel or resident injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal’s office was called to the scene to perform the fire investigation to determine the cause and origin of the fire.