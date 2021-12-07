Remains of Soldier from Seymour Killed in Korean War Identified

A soldier from Seymour who was killed during the Korean War has been identified.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Army Cpl. Benjamin R. Bazzell, who was 18 when he was killed during the Korean War, was accounted for April 16, 2020 and his family recently received their full briefing on his identification.

Bazzell, a member of Headquarters Battery, 57th Field Artillery Battalion, 7th Infantry Division, was reported to have been killed in action on Nov. 30, 1950, when his unit was attacked near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, according to The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

His remains could not be recovered after the battle.

He was identified after North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War, in July 2018 and they arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, the department said.

Bazzell’s name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War.

A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.