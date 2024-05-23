Report raises concerns about mental health center in New Haven

A new report is raising concerns about a mental health center run partly by the state in New Haven.

Now, some are calling for action amid allegations including of patient sexual abuse and a rodent infestation.

“They should be doing what's right and they're not,” Rachel Mirsky, Disability Rights Connecticut supervisory attorney, said.

Mirsky said an investigation found unsafe conditions and inadequate treatment for patients at the Connecticut Mental Health Center – an inpatient psychiatric facility in New Haven.

“What we’re really doing here is fighting for those people,” Mirsky said.

Among their findings:

Patients did not receive adequate active treatment to transition to discharge

They lived with rodent infestation in their unit

They are restrained excessively

They are victims of harassment and sexual abuse by other patients

“There was a gentleman who there was allegations of up to 50 incidents of sexual abuse towards patients,” Mirsky said.

The facility is run by the Yale Department of Psychiatry and the state Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

NBC Connecticut reached out to Yale for comment but has not yet heard back.

In a statement, a state spokesperson wrote in part:

“The care of our clients, in the best facilities we can provide, is DMHAS’ paramount concern. All of our facilities, including Connecticut Mental Health Center in the last year, are all accredited by the Joint Commission, which requires meeting exacting and precise objective standards of care.”

The agency said it also has concerns with the report’s findings, calling some events isolated and since fixed.

But Mirsky said while the report highlights specific examples, systemic changes are needed including with policies and procedures.

“Will I stand here and say that they are doing everything wrong? No. Do they need an overhaul? Yes,” Mirsky said.

The group said the center should also be overseen by the state Department of Public Health.

Republican state senators called the report’s findings shocking and that work should be done to fix alleged problems.

Democratic state senators did not yet respond to a request for comment.