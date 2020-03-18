Resident of New Haven Halfway House Hospitalized With Flu-Like Symptoms

A resident of a Department of Correction contracted halfway house in New Haven was admitted to Yale New Haven Hospital Wednesday with flu-like symptoms.

DOC officials said the staff and other residents are staying at the building while awaiting test results. There are 59 offenders housed at the facility, which will not receive any additional residents until testing is complete.

So far, no offender in the DOC system has tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, 96 people in Connecticut have tested positive for COVID-19. One patient, an 88-year-old man from Ridgefield, has died.

State officials said as of Wednesday 24 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Connecticut.