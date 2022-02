Residents in an area of Griswold are being asked to shelter in place because of a reported disturbance.

Connecticut State Police said Troop E responded to the area of Spring Road for a report of a disturbance at a home.

Neighboring residents have been advised to shelter in place out of an abundance of caution, according to troopers.

Officials said this is an isolated incident and there's no immediate threat.

State police remain at the scene. The investigation remains active, fluid and ongoing.