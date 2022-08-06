Residents Being Asked to Avoid Windsor Reservoir Due to Algae Bloom

Town officials are asking residents and their furry friends to stay away from Rainbow Reservoir in Windsor.

They say this is due to the presence of a cyanobacteria bloom in the water, which can cause mild skin irritation and illness.

This reaction can occur when a person or animal ingests, inhales, touches, or comes into direct contact with the algae.

The blue-green algae has not compromised any of the nearby groundwater wells, according to town officials.

Anyone with questions or concerns are being asked to contact the Windsor Health Department at 860-285-1823.

Additional information on algae blooms can be found here.