Restaurants, students prepare Super Bowl party meals for game day

Super Bowl Sunday is here! It's an exciting time for football fans and a busy day for businesses that make our game day favorites.

Woody's Wings in New Haven has game day down to a science.

"Take them, put them in a bowl. Grab the sauce right here. You don't really need too much," said Woody Lacey, as he made a fresh batch of his best-selling wings.

He and his family run the business together. On Sunday, his daughter and wife were taking last-minute orders while his son was manning the fryers.

"It's like, as soon as you wake up, you get here, you start seeing all the tickets. People coming in and they're happy to see the food, taking pictures. It's amazing. I mean, I never had no other type of feeling. I like it," said Xavier Seetram, Woody's son.

Lacey says he's been doing this for a long time. Even before he was in business, he would make wings and all kinds of food for his friends and family. Today, he has his own shop and a menu to brag about with 36 different flavors.

"Coming downtown to New Haven, where we're from, it's everything for us, and we just love it," said Lacey.

He says orders started coming in last Sunday. By Super Bowl Sunday, Woody had already made 5,600 wings, and he accepted orders until 11 a.m.

Students at Southington High School made and delivered sandwiches for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

But restaurant owners weren't the only ones gearing up for the big game. Southington High School students were doing that, too.

By 9 a.m., they had finished making hundreds of sub sandwiches for families to enjoy during the game, and they delivered them right to their door.

"It's kind of like a door-side service. It's kind of like Door Dash or like one of those services, where you order it and just comes right to your door," said junior Ethan Flood.

This was a major fundraiser for the Blue Knights Marching Band. Restaurants around the state and a bakery in Massachusetts donated the bread, meat, and resources to keep the sandwiches cold.

The money raised goes right back into the band, which students say they're grateful for.

"To have our competition season, to have our trips that we go on - we're going to Disney in a few days," said Lewis Cota, Southington High School senior.

The real question is: which team will utter these famous words after the Super Bowl?