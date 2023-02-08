Reward Being Offered for Info About Armed Robbery of USPS Letter Carrier in Waterbury

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever was involved in an armed robbery of a mail carrier in Waterbury last month.

The United States Postal Service said the letter carrier was robbed on January 31 around 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Beverly Avenue.

According to investigators, the letter carrier was approached by two people while delivering mail. The two people are described as young men who are approximately between the ages of 18 and 20 years old. Both were wearing all black clothing.

Both men fled in a black SUV with tinted windows. Authorities believe the car could possibly be a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. All information will be kept confidential.