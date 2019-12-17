Oakville

Reward Offered for Tips After Oakville Post Office Robbery

Surveillance photos of robbery at Oakville Post Office
U.S. Postal Inspection Service

A man robbed the Oakville Post Office last week and a reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

U.S. Postal Inspectors responded to the Oakville Post Office, at 322 Main St. in Oakville, around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12 to investigate an armed robbery.

The robber was described as a thin man in his 30s, who is around 6-foot-1. He was wearing a yellow hooded jacket, a blue surgical mask, blue latex gloves and had a handgun, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

No injuries were reported.    

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $25,000.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.

