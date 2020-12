All Riverfront Recapture parks in Connecticut are closed Sunday due to flooding.

All parks are closed due to flooding. 18’ and ⬆️. #ctriver pic.twitter.com/DWTgxgrhC4 — Riverfront Recapture (@RiverfrontRecap) December 27, 2020

They say there are areas with up to 18 inches of water of flooding.

The flooding comes after a storm with high winds and heavy rain moved through the state on Christmas.

The storm brought 2-3+ inches of rain to areas of the state.

Riverfront Recapture connects the Connecticut River to Hartford County through our parks, programming, public art, and our rowing and adventure programs, they said on Twitter.