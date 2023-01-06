Road Closed After Car Accident in West Hartford

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of a car accident that's being investigated in West Hartford.

Officers said they're responding to Boulevard near Garfield Road. The road is closed in both directions from Ridgewood Road to Fairlee Road.

MVA investigation on Boulevard near Garfield Rd. Boulevard is closed in both directions from Ridgewood Rd to Fairlee Rd. Please seek alternate routes through the area. pic.twitter.com/LLKYDCZkWF — West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) January 7, 2023

It's unknown if there are any injuries or for how long the road will remain closed.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No additional information was immediately available.