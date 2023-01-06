West Hartford

Road Closed After Car Accident in West Hartford

We4st Hartford police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of a car accident that's being investigated in West Hartford.

Officers said they're responding to Boulevard near Garfield Road. The road is closed in both directions from Ridgewood Road to Fairlee Road.

It's unknown if there are any injuries or for how long the road will remain closed.

No additional information was immediately available.

