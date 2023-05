A vehicle hit a gas main in Newington and Robbins Avenue is closed between Parker and Florence streets.

Road Closure https://t.co/tlMR4TMOl5 — Newington CT Police (@NewingtonPolice) May 24, 2023

No one was hurt.

Eversource will be making repairs, police said.

