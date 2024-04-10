Road closed in Bridgeport after reported shooting

Part of Park Avenue is closed in Bridgeport after a reported shooting on Wednesday night.

Authorities said the road is closed between Washington Terrace and Wood Avenue. Officers responded to the area just before 7 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alert.

Officers found a person was gunshot wounds at the scene. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Police said Iranistan Avenue is also closed between Wood and Laurel avenues.

Two people have been taken into custody. The investigation remains active and ongoing.