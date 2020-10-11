One Dead, Two Seriously Injured in Naugatuck Crash

One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a crashed on Route 63 in Naugatuck Sunday afternoon.

Part of Route 63 remains closed following the crash. The road is closed at Mill Street in between Porter Avenue and Allerton Farms Road, according to police.

Two cars were involved in the crash, according to the CT Department of Transportation.

Police said one person was pronounced dead and the other two passengers were transported to area hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.

The identity of the person who died is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin, according to police.

The Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team has been activated and is assuming control of the investigation, police said.