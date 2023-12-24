Newtown

Road closed in Newtown on Christmas Eve due to police response

By Bryan Mercer

NBC Connecticut

Police in Newtown are asking people to avoid travel on Boggs Hill Road in the Willowbrook Lane/Bentagrass Lane area during the late hours of Christmas Eve.

Newtown PD says they are responding to a situation at a residence, and have asked people to stay away from the street.

Police have not released any other information related to the incident.

Connecticut State Police have confirmed they are assisting Newtown Police with an investigation.

