suffield

Road Closed in Suffield After Significant Injury Crash

Suffield Police Department

Police in Suffield said a road will be closed for awhile as they investigate a car crash that resulted in significant injuries.

Officials said the crash happened at the intersection of Mountain Road and North/South Stone Street.

The area will be closed to drivers as authorities conduct a "lengthy investigation."

A person has significant injuries as a result of the crash. It's unknown how they're doing at this time.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. No additional information was immediately available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

suffieldcar crashtraffic alertcar crash investigationroad closure
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us