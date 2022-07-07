Road Closed in Suffield After Significant Injury Crash

Police in Suffield said a road will be closed for awhile as they investigate a car crash that resulted in significant injuries.

Officials said the crash happened at the intersection of Mountain Road and North/South Stone Street.

The area will be closed to drivers as authorities conduct a "lengthy investigation."

A person has significant injuries as a result of the crash. It's unknown how they're doing at this time.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. No additional information was immediately available.