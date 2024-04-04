suffield

Road closed in Suffield due to serious crash

Police lights against a dark sky
NBC Local

Bridge Street in Suffield is closed because of a serious motor vehicle crash on Thursday evening.

The police department said they're responding to the area. Bridge Street will remain closed at Main Street and Thrall Avenue.

Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes. No additional information was immediately available.

