Wildfires

Rocky Neck State Park remains closed because of fire

East Lyme Fire Department

Rocky Neck State Park remains closed after fire broke out on a hiking trail on Saturday.

The park and trail system remain closed as crews work to manage the fire, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The park will be closed until further notice.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Firefighters are battling several fires across the state amid dry conditions and a statewide emergency burn ban is in effect.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Outdoor grills, fire pits, campfires, kindling and use of flame are not allowed in any state parks, forests or other state-owned public lands. The ban also includes smoking and using lighters outdoors.

The Enduro Trail in Voluntown and parts of North Stonington within the Pachaug State Forest are also closed.

Gov. Ned Lamont on Oct. 25 declared a state of emergency because of fire conditions.  

This article tagged under:

WildfiresEast Lyme
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us