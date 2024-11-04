Rocky Neck State Park remains closed because of fire

Rocky Neck State Park remains closed after fire broke out on a hiking trail on Saturday.

The park and trail system remain closed as crews work to manage the fire, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. The park will be closed until further notice.

🔥 Due to fire management operations, Rocky Neck State Park is closed until further notice. This includes the extensive trail system. 🥾https://t.co/hTyqADYHkW@CTStateParks pic.twitter.com/coIHaHCek0 — DEEP (@CTDEEPNews) November 4, 2024

Firefighters are battling several fires across the state amid dry conditions and a statewide emergency burn ban is in effect.

Outdoor grills, fire pits, campfires, kindling and use of flame are not allowed in any state parks, forests or other state-owned public lands. The ban also includes smoking and using lighters outdoors.

The Enduro Trail in Voluntown and parts of North Stonington within the Pachaug State Forest are also closed.

Gov. Ned Lamont on Oct. 25 declared a state of emergency because of fire conditions.