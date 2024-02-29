Route 15 closed in Newington due to serious pedestrian crash

A pedestrian has serious injuries after being hit by a car on the Berlin Turnpike in Newington Thursday night.

The turnpike, also known as Route 15, is closed between Kitts Lane and Main Street.

The crash was reported at about 6:15 p.m. It's unknown when the highway will reopen.

Police said the accident happened near Wren Kitchen. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries.

The Mid-State Accident Reconstruction Squad is investigating. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Cappiello at 860-594-6317.